Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In December, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Operation Santa Paws and A Blue Christmas.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Dec. 20: Go Carolling Day, Sangria Day, Games Day.

Monday, Dec. 21: Short Story Day, Short Girl Appreciation Day, Crossword Puzzle Day, Humbug Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 22: Date Nut Bread Day, Forefathers’ Day.

Wednesday, Dec. 23: Festivus, Roots Day.

Thursday, Dec. 24: Eggnog Day.

Friday, Dec. 25: Pumpkin Pie Day, Grav-Mass Day, A’phabet Day or No “L” Day.

Saturday, Dec. 26: Thank-you Note Day, Candy Cane Day.

