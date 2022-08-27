Folks take in some warm summer weather at Main Beach in Cultus Lake Park on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 is Beach Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Folks take in some warm summer weather at Main Beach in Cultus Lake Park on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 is Beach Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 3

Beach Day, International Bacon Day, Lazy Mom’s Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Sepsis Awareness Month and Friendship Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, Aug. 28: Red Wine Day, Race Your Mouse Around The Icons Day, Bow Tie Day, Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day.

Monday, Aug. 29: Lemon Juice Day, International Day Against Nuclear Tests, Individual Rights Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Frankenstein Day, Slinky Day, Beach Day, Toasted Marshmallow Day.

Wednesday, Aug. 31: International Overdose Awareness Day, Eat Outside Day, We Love Memoirs Day.

Thursday, Sept. 1: Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, World Letter Writing Day, No Rhyme Or Reason Day.

Friday, Sept. 2: Bison Ten Yell Day, World Coconut Day, Lazy Mom’s Day, Bring Your Manners To Work Day.

Saturday, Sept. 3: World Beard Day, International Bacon Day, Skyscraper Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Discovery Islands resurfacing as a B.C. humpback hot spot
Next story
Kokanee Glacier Park, a wonderland in summer

Just Posted

Interior Heath has issued an overdose alert for the West Kootenay. If someone has overdosed, administering naloxone can help. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress file photo)
Drug poisoning and overdose alert issued for West Kootenay region

The Slocan Valley. File photo
‘We’re so clean’: Slocan used more than 27 million litres of water in July

Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kootenay Lake Hospital

Greg Barber, formerly of Montrose, took four months to complete the 4,200-km hike of the Pacific Crest Trail. Turn to page 10 to see more photos of his epic journey. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay native reflects on 4,200-km trek on pacific trail