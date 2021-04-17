Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 18 to 24

Save the Frogs Day, Love Your Thighs Day and Scream Day are all coming up this week

A Western toadlet crosses the centre line of Elk View Road in Chilliwack on Aug. 26, 2010. A tunnel underneath the road has since been installed to help them migrate cross the road. Saturday, April 24 is Save the Frogs Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress File)

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In April, for example, folks are recognizing National Volunteer Week and Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, April 18: Piñata Day, World Heritage Day, Columnists Day, Velociraptor Awareness Day.

Monday, April 19: Bicycle Day, Garlic Day, Amaretto Day, Hanging Out Day.

Tuesday, April 20: Volunteer Day, Chinese Language Day, Look-Alike Day.

Wednesday, April 21: Tea Day, Bulldogs are Beautiful Day, Stationery Day, Banana Day.

Thursday, April 22: Earth Day, Love Your Thighs Day, Beagle Day, Thank You Thursday.

Friday, April 23: German Beer Day, Lost Dog Awareness Day, Day of Silence.

Saturday, April 24: Go Birding Day, Save the Frogs Day, Veterinary Day, Scream Day.

