TikTok celebrity spotted in Okanagan

Danika Morris and Ashley Kotz get a photo with Tik Tok celebrity Datrie in Vernon Monday, Aug. 17. (Submitted Photo)

An online TikTok sensation visiting the area recently made some young fans pretty pumped.

Datrie is an influential 19-year-old with 8.9 million followers, 2,352 videos and and more than 438 million likes.

Producing theatrical and comedic videos online (vlogs), as well as modelling on Instagram, Datrie has gained a large following, particularly among teens.

Including Vernon’s Danika Morris and Ashley Kotz, who were lucky enough to catch up with Datrie near Polson Park on Monday, Aug. 17.

“We were just driving down to Kal Beach and my friend recognized her so we drove back,” said Morris, who had her mom turn the car around after spotting Datrie’s white-blonde hair and recognizing the online celebrity.

Although nervous to approach her, Morris said, “she was really nice.”

The Grade 7 girls asked Datrie to take a selfie with them, which she happily did, and pretty much made their summer.

It’s not the first time Datrie has been spotted in the area. She was seen at Kal Beach a few weeks earlier, and her social media pages are full of posts from Kelowna, at Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm, in Peachland, Osoyoos, Vancouver and Victoria.

“I’m pretty sure she was just visiting,” said Morris, as Datrie lives in Calgary.

TikTok has become a popular social media platform for tweens, teens and even adults, where they can post fun videos about their day or do little dances to popular music snippets.

“I do TikTok dances,” said Morris, an Okanagan Landing Elementary student, who is looking forward to going back to school.

While Datrie is one of the biggest celebrities on TikTok, she does not compare to Charlie Damelio, who has more than 82 million followers.

