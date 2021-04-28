(VancityReynolds/Twitter)

(VancityReynolds/Twitter)

‘This is our shot’: Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds encourages Canadians to get COVID vaccines

Less than one-quarter of Canadians have received their first dose

A famous Vancouverite is encouraging Canadians to get their vaccine with the ‘Get your shot’ campaign.

Ryan Reynolds posted a photo of himself in the campaign’s t-shirt on Wednesday (April 28) morning. Although Reynolds got his shot in California, he joined other famous Canadians in breaking down vaccine hesitancy. The campaign includes other famous Canucks such as Gurdeep Pandher, a Yukon man famous for his Bhangra dancing, six-time Olympic medallist Clara Hughes and doctors and health professionals from Canada’s BIPOC (Black and Indigenous People of Colour) community.

So far, just under a quarter of Canadians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but just over two per cent have received both doses. Canada has seen struggles with deliveries and supply of its approved vaccines over the past several months but this week, provinces like B.C. opened up AstraZeneca clinics for people as young as 30 in hotspot zones. The age-based rollout of Pfizer and Moderna is currently booking appointments for people age 60 and up, as well as for people deemed clinically extremely vulnerable.

While the youngest people approved to get a COVID shot won’t get it until June, B.C. is asking everyone to register now.

READ MORE: B.C. to open up COVID vaccine registration to all B.C. residents 18+ in April

READ MORE: B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

READ MORE: ‘Not the time’: Feds decline to give new guidance to fully, partially vaccinated Canadians

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Just Posted

Castlegar doctor Megan Taylor contracted COVID-19 in November, now she is urging residents to get vaccinated. This photo was taken before the pandemic. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay doctor makes plea and answers questions about COVID vaccines

Castlegar’s Dr. Megan Taylor answers questions from patients

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP Report: Vehicle drives into Telus box causing power outages

On April 22, a vehicle that had accidently driven into a Telus power box on 16 Street caused service outages in town and extensive damage. RCMP are continuing the investigation.

The Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) insignia. File photo
Creston Fire Rescue Report: 12 incidents due to windstorm

On April 18, the CFR responded to a total of 12 incidents due to a wind storm. Trees had fallen and impacted power lines. Small fires spread due to the wind.

PAWS adopted out 108 cats in 2020. (File photo from flickr.com)
Creston PAWS Report: 108 cats, 7 dogs, and 3 rabbits adopted by ‘furever’ homes

The past year has been a rewarding year for PAWS caring for animals in need

It’s officially tick season, now that spring has arrived in the Kootenays. (Submitted by WildSafeBC)
WildSafeBC: Springtime is Tick Time

By Rosie Wijenberg, WildSafeBC community co-ordinator Spring has arrived in the Kootenays… Continue reading

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 26, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
O’Toole in ‘listening mode’ on idea of mandatory voting in Canada

Erin O’Toole has said he did not support proportional representation electoral reform

(VancityReynolds/Twitter)
‘This is our shot’: Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds encourages Canadians to get COVID vaccines

Less than one-quarter of Canadians have received their first dose

A person stands in the window in a room at a government-authorized COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday, February 28, 2021. More than 2,000 people returning to Canada since mandatory hotel quarantines began have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than a quarter of them were infected with one of the variants of concern. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hundreds of travellers landing in Canada test positive for COVID-19 variants

Feds are being pressured to take even more steps to keep new variants from getting into the country

The SASCU Recreation Centre is serving as a COVID-19 mass immunization clinic. (File photo)
Volunteer staff at Shuswap vaccination clinic replaced by paid out-of-town workers

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo questions how and why volunteers relieved of duties

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

On March 27, 2021, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell smashed his own Jenga stacking world record with a tower of 1,400 blocks supported by one vertical brick. (Contributed)
Young Salmon Arm Guinness World Record breaker helps raise autism awareness

Auldin Maxwell breaks own Jenga stacking record with 1,401 block tower

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Health Minister Adrian Dix defends government strategy

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

Most Read