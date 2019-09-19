Whistler Blackcomb had its first snowfall of the season on Sept. 17. (Whistler Blackcomb)

‘This is not a drill’: Whistler Blackcomb gets first snowfall of the season

The 7th Heaven Summit had a dusting of snow Tuesday morning

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter at the Whistler Blackcomb resort.

The first dusting of snow fell Tuesday morning on the 7th Heaven Summit – the highest lift-accessed point in the Coast Mountain range.

“This is not a drill,” the resort tweeted, along with a time-lapse video.

According to its website, Whistler Blackcomb has received an average of 11.4 metres (37.5 feet) of snow a year over the past 10 years.

“A 270-strong fleet of state-of-the-art snowguns ensures increased snow coverage early and late season, and boosts the quality and coverage of our snow all winter long,” the website says.

So far, the runs are expected to open on Nov. 28 for the 2019/20 season.

READ MORE: $66-million upgrade coming to Whistler Blackcomb


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Shambhala named best music festival in North America

Just Posted

Mystery illness killing Kootenay bees

Samples being sent to laboratories for analysis

Creston Rat Patrol makes presentation to council

Tuesday‘s Creston town council meeting opened with a presentation from Dallas Magrum… Continue reading

Police respond to 50 calls

Police received 50 calls for assistance from Sept. 11-18, said Staff Sgt.… Continue reading

Downtown Creston activity hub for Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo

Downtown Creston will be a hub of activity on Saturday when the… Continue reading

Creston Fire Rescue respond to six calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to six calls from Sept.10-15 it reported. September… Continue reading

Third instance of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup emerges

Another instance of Trudeau using makeup to darken his face has emerged, within 24 hours of the first

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

‘Troubling, insulting’: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reacts to Trudeau’s brownface photo

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democrats, responded with a call for love after Trudeau photos surface

Elderly B.C. man gets 10 years in prison for sexually abusing young daughters

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and is not appropriate for all readers

B.C. man who jumped in Toronto shark tank naked pleads guilty to mischief

David Weaver will face trial in late October

‘This is not a drill’: Whistler Blackcomb gets first snowfall of the season

The 7th Heaven Summit had a dusting of snow Tuesday morning

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

Photos surface of Conservative candidate at B.C. event with people in blackface

The controversial “Black Peter” character has been a feature at Sinterklaas celebrations

Arrest made after fourth threat closes a Kamloops high school in nine days

Mounties have been chasing down a series of threats made to schools across Kamloops

Most Read