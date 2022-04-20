An alcoholic beverage is seen in a drinking establishment in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. The council of a southern Alberta town that has been dry for more than a century has voted against a motion to allow restaurants to serve alcohol. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

An alcoholic beverage is seen in a drinking establishment in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. The council of a southern Alberta town that has been dry for more than a century has voted against a motion to allow restaurants to serve alcohol. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Southern Alberta town council votes against ending century-old alcohol ban

Dry community will stay dry, in terms of allowing restaurants to serve alcohol

The council of a southern Alberta town that has been dry for more than a century has voted against a motion to allow restaurants to serve alcohol.

Six out of seven councillors in the town of Raymond, about 240 kilometres south of Calgary, voted against the motion to amend a bylaw after just over half of town residents who answered a survey indicated they were not in favour of the change.

Kurtis Pratt, Raymond’s chief administrative officer, said 462 out of 890 residents who participated said they were not in favour of allowing restaurants to serve alcohol, no matter how much it might help the local economy.

He says that means Raymond will continue to ban alcohol service in any establishments.

There is no liquor store in the town of 4,000, but people can buy booze in nearby communities to drink at home.

Temporary licences can be obtained to serve alcohol at weddings and special occasions.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘We’ll see where it goes’: dry Alberta town surveys citizens on its alcohol ban

alcohol trade

Previous story
Liz Weston: Find out and fix what big data says about you
Next story
Distant asteroid now bears Tagish adventurer Skookum Jim’s name

Just Posted

The sun came out and the crowds cheered as men donned red high heels to walk in the International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault, and Gender Violence in 2019. (Photo by Jenneil Peters)
Creston men asked to paint the town red for Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

The Creston Valley Blossom Festival is back again this year. (Black Press file)
Creston Valley Blossom Festival returns for 81st annual celebration

Frances Myers Lynch won the UBC Okanagan short story contest in the high school category with her story Bird Bones. Photo: Wild ARC Nelson’s Frances Myers Lynch won the UBC Okanagan short story contest in the high school category with her story Bird Bones. Photo: Wild ARC
Nelson teen wins UBC Okanagan short story contest

Appledale, Caribou Point, Perrys, Ross Spur, Salmo and Silverton all have internet speeds below the advertised rate. File photo
Report finds six areas in RDCK with service gap for high-speed internet