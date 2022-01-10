Sean Williams met actor Kim Coates when he stopped to help a car stuck in the snow (Sean Williams/ Facebook)

Sean Williams met actor Kim Coates when he stopped to help a car stuck in the snow (Sean Williams/ Facebook)

Sons of Anarchy’s ‘Tiggy’ helps out on Kelowna’s snowy roads

Kim Coates stopped to help a car stuck in the snow

A Kelowna resident was rewarded for his good deed when a Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates stopped by.

Sean Williams was helping a car out of a snowbank when the ‘Tig Trager’ actor pulled over to lend a hand.

“Always stop and help when someone’s stuck in the snow. You never know who else your [sic] gonna meet stoping [sic] to help,” said Williams on Facebook.

The heavy snowfall and slippery roads have caused issues for many Kelowna drivers. When it is safe, stop to help a neighbour stuck in a snowbank, you may just meet your favourite actor.

