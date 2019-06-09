REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

1. Smithers: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Now that the 32 cubs are teenagers, the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter will be releasing the furry friends into the wild all over B.C.’s north. Watch more >

2. Chilliwack: Unusually large family of geese looks to lay down roots

It’s not clear if it’s the lack of affordable housing in Metro Vancouver, or the access to rivers and lush greenery, but this family of 19 geese are making their mark in the Fraser Valley city. Watch more >

3. Vancouver Island: Kayakers head to ‘secret coast’ first visited by explorers in 1770s

Two Port Alberni adventurers are headed on a hiking and kayaking expedition to reveal the forgotten history of early Spanish explorations of Canada’s west coast. Watch more >

4. Port Hardy: Bear picks fight with garbage can on downtown street

A bear was caught on video trying to break into a ‘bear proof’ garbage can in downtown Port Hardy this week, but the garbage can appears to hold its ground. Watch more >

5. Salmon Arm: Former hockey player now biking the globe for mental health

Ryan Phillips’ idea to ride around the world was inspired by a recent trip to Southeast Asia, and his eagerness to bring awareness to mental health. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stressed out? Your dog may feel it too, study suggests

Just Posted

CBT announces funding for affordable housing options for First Nation communities

$585,000 has been allocated to the Lower Kootenay Band to improve 17 existing units.

Kootenay Virtual Reality offering eye-opening fun

Creston’s newest entertainment business, Kootenay Virtual Reality, is the first and only virtual reality (VR) studio located in the Kootenays.

Army cadets conduct annual review

Eighteen members of the 1746 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps went through… Continue reading

Town of Creston receives $200,000 from CBT for Creston Education Centre purchase

The Town of Creston has received a $200,000 grant from Columbia Basin… Continue reading

Chief says local indigenous history should not be ignored

Speaking to a large crowd of students and teachers at Prince Charles… Continue reading

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

East Kootenay polluters fined $24,000

Province fines Teck Coal and Mark Spittael for environmental offences in Elkford, B.C.

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Most Read