Movie crews filmed a holiday parade in Summerland in July. The parade, filmed on Main Street in Summerland, is for the movie, The Christmas Yule Blog. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

The festive season is a time for relaxing and enjoying some seasonal favourites

For movie lovers, the festive season is a wonderful time of the year, with plenty of warm holiday movies and television specials.

In addition to the plethora of romantic comedies released each year at this time, there are also some holiday classics.

Put your knowledge of holiday movies to the test with these 15 questions. Perhaps you will be inspired to check out some special movies to celebrate the festive season.

Good luck.


