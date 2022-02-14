Ballet BC Dancers Emily Chessa and Brandon Alley perform a scene in Romeo and Juliet. Do you know Juliet’s last name? (Photo by Michael Slobodian)

Ballet BC Dancers Emily Chessa and Brandon Alley perform a scene in Romeo and Juliet. Do you know Juliet’s last name? (Photo by Michael Slobodian)

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of famous couples

On Valentine’s Day, how much do you know about real-life or fictional couples?

Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day, a day to celebrate romantic love.

In recognition of the day, here are 10 questions about famous couples or about the love lives of famous people. These include real-life people and fictional characters.

How many of these love and romance questions can you answer correctly? Put your knowledge to the test.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about women’s hockey?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

In 1971, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau was married. What was the name of his wife? (File photo)

In 1971, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau was married. What was the name of his wife? (File photo)

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate romantic love. How much do you know about famous couples and the love lives of famous people? (File photo)

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate romantic love. How much do you know about famous couples and the love lives of famous people? (File photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 13 to 19

Just Posted

Richard Howes moves boxes into the new family home in Creston. (Submitted)
Family thanks Creston community for outpouring of support after moving trailer theft

A blockade will take place at the Paterson border crossing from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. File photo
Canada-U.S. border crossing blockade planned for Paterson near Rossland on Saturday

Kaslo Village Hall. File photo
Councillor storms out of Kaslo council debate on vaccine mandate action

Rob Wood says travel to Trail in the winter three times per week is too onerous for him, and wants dialysis treatment at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson man launches petition for local dialysis machine