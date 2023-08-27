QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo) Cory Mayfield of the United States was the overall men’s winner during the IRONMAN Canada in Penticton in 2022. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images for IRONMAN) Penticton’s Jeff Symonds was overall first place finisher at the 2022 Ironman Penticton. (Brennan Phillips Western News) The Frontrunners Athletic Club held the Hatley Castle 8K on Sunday, Feb. 18 in Colwood, on Vancouver Island. (Black Press file photo) Swimmers compete at the pool. Do you know the length of an Olympic-size swimming pool (Black Press file photo)

The Ironman Canada triathlon, held Penticton late August, is a gruelling race consisting of a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 180-kilometre bike ride and a 42.2-kilometre run.

Any one of these events is a significant undertaking. Together, they form an intense competition.

This year, because of the wildfires and smoke affecting the Okanagan, the event has been cancelled. However, competing in a future event remains a goal for many.

Whether you would like to participate in this prestigious event in Penticton, watch from the sidelines as the finalists cross the finish line or skip this test of fitness entirely, the components of an Ironman triathlon are impressive.

How much do you know about swimming, cycling, running or triathlons? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

