Don Cherry poses for a photo in Toronto on Monday, March 10, 2014. Do you know why he made news headlines in 2019? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

How much do you know about some of the news events which made headlines in Canada in 2019?

Take this 15-question quiz and put your knowledge to the test.


To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Just Posted

Volunteers pack 430 Christmas hampers for Creston Ministerial Association

About 430 individuals and families will receive Christmas hampers this year, thanks… Continue reading

FortisBC electricity rates set to change

On Jan. 1, FortisBC electricity customers will see changes to their electricity… Continue reading

The Legion installs new executive committee for 2020

Effective Jan. 1 the Royal Canadain Legion Branch #29 executive committee will… Continue reading

Creston Valley Rotary Club served over 140,000 individual breakfasts to children since 2003

By David Handy In 2003 an observant school counsellor noticed a young… Continue reading

Creston Curling Club supports Nelson Curling Club with ice plant repairs

By Ross Gowan The Creston Curling Club hosted an open benefit cash… Continue reading

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020

‘Not photo radar’ system mails thousands of tickets

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

26% of young Canadians say they’ve driven while high: CAA survey

While most young people know its important to not drink and drive, less feel the same about cannabis

VIDEO: New Year’s resolutions help plot path to improving your financial health in 2020

Just resolving to spend less won’t cut it, one expert says

Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Frontier mine’s approval will be contingent on determining how it fits into the ‘net zero by 2050’ goal

Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

Most Read