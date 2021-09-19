QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox?

In 1980, Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope inspired the nation.
Fox, who had earlier lost a leg to cancer, had a goal of running 42 kilometres a day to raise money for cancer research. As the Marathon of Hope continued, support grew.
Today, the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September, continues with Fox’s dream.
How much do you know about Terry Fox and the Marathon of Hope? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.
Good luck.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.