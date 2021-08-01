Today, British Columbia’s provincial capital is Victoria, but earlier, another community was the capital. Do you know the former location of British Columbia’s capital? (Black Press Media file photo)

Today, British Columbia’s provincial capital is Victoria, but earlier, another community was the capital. Do you know the former location of British Columbia’s capital? (Black Press Media file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

The B.C. Day long weekend is a time to celebrate the wonderful things about this amazing province

B.C. Day, on the first Monday of August, is a time to celebrate this province.

How much do you know about British Columbia, its history, its geography and its people? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for the Olympics?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaContests

 

There are plenty of trees in British Columbia. Which species is the province’s official tree emblem? (Photo courtesy of Forest Practices Board)

There are plenty of trees in British Columbia. Which species is the province’s official tree emblem? (Photo courtesy of Forest Practices Board)

B.C. Day is held on the first Monday of August. How much do you know about this province? (Black Press file photo)

B.C. Day is held on the first Monday of August. How much do you know about this province? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Ottawa drummer squirrelled away 1968 Joni Mitchell tape recorded by Jimi Hendrix

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Interior Health hosts week of pop-up vaccine clinics in Creston

The Trozzo Creek fire as seen from Lemon Creek. Photo: Joel Pelletier
West Kootenay wildfires weekend update

Corky Evans was the MLA for Nelson-Creston from 1991 to 2001 and from 2005 to 2009. He’s thrilled by a provincial change to allow more secondary housing on agricultural land reserves. File photo
ALR housing rule changes delight landowners, confound administrators

The driver of this truck died after veering across traffic and crashing in Trail on Thursday evening. Photo: RCMP
Driver dies after tractor trailer crashes in Trail