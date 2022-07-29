Puppy eats fan mail from B.C., now Australian children’s singer is looking for sender

Emma Watkins, former member of ‘The Wiggles’, received mail from someone on Henry Street in Chilliwack

A well-known Australian children’s singer is hoping to get in touch with a fan from Chilliwack who sent her some artwork. The envelope with the return address was damaged by her dog Patch. (Emma Watkins/ Facebook)

A popular Australian children’s entertainer is looking for the person in Chilliwack who sent her fan mail after the envelope with the return address was damaged by her puppy.

Emma Watkins, singer and former member of children’s musical group The Wiggles, lives in New South Wales and posted a “fan mail Friday” image on her Facebook page where she has 92,000 followers.

“My puppy Patch got a little too excited to help me respond to some of the lovely mail I have received. I am so, so sorry to whoever sent me this art from Canada,” Watkins wrote.

The photo shows an envelope addressed to Watkins with an orange hand-coloured border. The corners of the envelope are chewed up and the name of the sender and part of the address is missing.

What is visible is the letter came from someone on Henry Street in Chilliwack. The image she posted had nearly 600 likes within 18 hours.

Watkins is now hoping to find the sender so she can send mail to her fan.

“If this is your letter, please send me a DM so I can get your name and address to send you something special.”

Watkins is also a dancer and filmmaker. She performed as the ‘Yellow Wiggle’ in The Wiggles for nine of her 11 years with the children’s group.

She is passionate about sign language and raising awareness of Australia’s deaf community since she was young, having grown up with her best friend having two deaf brothers.

