The Hōkūleʻa or Hikianalia canoes are travelling down Vancouver Island as part of a trip around the entire Pacific Ocean. Photo courtesy Polynesian Voyaging Society

The Hōkūleʻa or Hikianalia canoes are travelling down Vancouver Island as part of a trip around the entire Pacific Ocean. Photo courtesy Polynesian Voyaging Society

Polynesian vessels to stop in B.C. as they trek around entire Pacific Rim

4-year voyage to bring attention to environmental issues and stewardship

Two Polynesian Voyaging Canoes will be passing by Campbell River and the east coast of Vancouver Island this month as part of a 43,000 nautical mile circumnavigation of the Pacific Ocean.

Billed as “A Voyage for Oceans, A Voyage for Earth,” Moananuiākea (the name of the voyage)’s goal is to “ignite a movement of 10 million ‘planetary navigators’ who will pursue critical and inspiring ‘voyages’ to ensure a better future for the earth.”

The voyage started in Alaska, and will pass by B.C. through September. From there, the crews will continue south along the west coast of North, Central and South America, before they turn west early next year towards the Galapagos Islands and Rapa Nui. It will pass through Polynesia (Pitcairn Islands, Marquesas, Tuamotus) through next spring, and finish the crossing to Aotearoa (New Zealand) where it will travel through spring 2025.

The voyage will cover Melanesia and Micronesia into 2026, and then travel through Asia and up to Russia by September 2026. By the end of 2026 the voyagers will have crossed the Northern Pacific to Los Angeles, and will return to Hawai’i. It will make one final trip in the spring of 2027 to Tahiti.

Though the plan is subject to change, it will take the multiple crews around the world’s largest ocean, where they will visit over 100 Indigenous territories and stop in hundreds of ports. Including Campbell River.

The two vessels — Hōkūle‘a and Hikianalia — will be crewed by 400 different people over the next four years, and the goal is to inspire people to work towards improving their impact on the Earth.

“We do so by developing young leaders and engaging communities around the world while amplifying the vital importance of our oceans, nature, science and indigenous wisdom,” says the Moananuiākea website.

“PVS and Pacific voyaging leadership are identifying important cultural, educational and environmental sites to visit during the Voyage. Each leg will have a specific purpose and lead to our ultimate goal of connecting Pacific communities for collective action around common challenges and a shared sustainable destiny.”

The vessels are expected to visit Browns Bay Resort on Aug. 2, from there they will make their way to Campbell River. People can track the voyage at hokulea.com/moananuiakea/.

RELATED: Epic canoe voyage arrives at Campbell River Saturday and Cape Mudge tonight

Tribal canoe journeys a catalyst in Indigenous cultural revitalization


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Do you believe in angels? Poll says about 7 in 10 Americans do
Next story
‘These ain’t your nana’s bandanas’: B.C. senior creates unique neckwear for dogs

Just Posted

A suspicious wildland fire in Fairview grew to 100 metres by 200 metres on July 30. Photo: CFD
Police identify ‘person of interest’ in suspicious Castlegar fires

Smoke from a Tarrys truck and trailer fire could be seen billowing for kilometres. Photo: Submitted
One man killed, another injured in two Tarrys area fires

Bruce More doesn’t remember Ken Dimock or Gill Dimock (nee Reay) from his camp days, but here they are together in a 1949 photo from Camp Koolaree. Dots are placed over Bruce More (front row, right) Rev. Bill More, (face partly covered, back left) Ken Dimock, (back right) and Gill Reay (middle).
Kootenay camper preserves the tradition of songs around the campfire

An RCMP officer stationed in Grand Forks is being allowed to keep his job, but will be transferred, after a disciplinary hearing where he admitted to harassing female colleagues. File photo
Grand Forks RCMP constable keeping job after disciplinary hearing