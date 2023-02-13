The Polka Dot Dragon Lantern Festival entranced visitors Saturday in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper

The Polka Dot Dragon Lantern Festival entranced visitors Saturday in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper

PHOTOS: Lantern festival lights up Nelson

The Polka Dot Dragon Lantern Festival took place Saturday at Lakeside Park

Dragons, giant mushrooms and jellyfish lit up Nelson’s Lakeside Park on Saturday during the Polka Dot Dragon Lantern Festival.

Hundreds of people packed the park to take in the whimsical display. Here’s some photos from a night of local magic.

 

Erin Thomson’s lunar costume was a draw during the Polka Dot Dragon Festival. Photo: Tyler Harper

Erin Thomson’s lunar costume was a draw during the Polka Dot Dragon Festival. Photo: Tyler Harper

Photo: Tyler Harper

Photo: Tyler Harper

Photo: Tyler Harper

Photo: Tyler Harper

Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Photo: Tyler Harper

Photo: Tyler Harper

Photo: Tyler Harper

Photo: Tyler Harper

Previous story
PODCAST: The ‘Best of’ Super Bowl 57 interviews – ‘The Moj’
Next story
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance

Just Posted

From left to right: Lower Kootenay Band council members Chad Luke, Cherie Luke, Nasukin Jason Louie, and Creston town councillor Denise Dumas get ready for an icy plunge into the Kootenay River on Feb. 3. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Polar Plunge: Lower Kootenay Band takes a dip in icy waters

Interior Health has doubled its taxation request for the West Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary areas in order to help it construct the Nelson Health Campus, which opens in 2024. Illustration: Interior Health
Interior Health doubles West Kootenay-Boundary tax request; hike driven by new Nelson facility

Rossland family loses father and relatives in earthquake in Turkey. Photo: gofundme.com
West Kootenay family loses husband/father, 20 family members in Turkey earthquake

Lynne Karey-McKenna (right), with Suzanne Chubb (left) in Footlighters Theatre Society’s production of <em>Complain Department and </em><em>Lemonade</em>. (Photo by Brian Lawrence)
Footlighters seeking community help for costume, set storage