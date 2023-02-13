PHOTOS: Lantern festival lights up Nelson

Dragons, giant mushrooms and jellyfish lit up Nelson’s Lakeside Park on Saturday during the Polka Dot Dragon Lantern Festival.
Hundreds of people packed the park to take in the whimsical display. Here’s some photos from a night of local magic.
