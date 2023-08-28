PHOTOS: About 1,000 volunteers helped out at 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford
Approximately 1,000 people volunteered over the course of the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford this year. (55+ BC Games photo team)
A massive team of about 1,000 volunteers came together to support the 55+ BC Games in Abbotsford.
The four-day event wrapped up on Saturday, and athletes from around the province competed in numerous disciplines, from ice curling to track and field. The event is held annually and each year a city plays host. From the time Abbotsford was announced for 2023, a team was working hard to bring together the volunteers needed for such a big event.
Some of the tasks needing filled included hosting, security, score keeping, running special events, setting up and tearing down, and medical support. A large team of volunteer photographers worked tirelessly to capture special moments of the event.
Some of the volunteers worked every day to help support the Games and its athletes. On Saturday night, after the event, there was an appreciation barbecue for the volunteers.
Next year’s event is to be held in Salmon Arm from Sept. 10 to 14.
