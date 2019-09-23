Cari McGillivray posted head-turning video of two grizzly bears fighting, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Screenshot)

Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video

Two grizzly bears were caught on video fighting near Stewart, B.C., last week

A viral video of two grizzly bears fighting in northern B.C. generated some creative online comments from our readers last weekend. Here is a round up of the best comments from across the province.

Larry Anastasi, Abbotsford

“Looks like voters expressing themselves on opposite sides of the upcoming election.

Al Young, Kelowna

“Darn it Smoky … I was just over in the woods and you never leave any Charmin for me … I’m tired of using leaves.”

Hodgins Daina, Vernon

“Stop yelling!”

“I’m not yelling. You are not listening!”

Grace Ackerman, Vernon

“How men should fight over me – but don’t.”

Micky Johnson, Abbotsford

“If I had come across this, there would be no video. I would have passed out. This is my nightmare, just seeing them. Not all bears, just Grizzlies and the Kodiak.”

ShannOn Denny Bowyer, Abbotsford

“Husband & wife – just talkin.’”

READ MORE: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Comments have been edited for grammar and clarity.

Connor Trembley
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
