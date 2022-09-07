Okanagan photographers take the cake in BC SPCA wildlife contest

Bruce Turnbull - “Bighorns in battle”Bruce Turnbull - “Bighorns in battle”
Chad Berney - “Dolphin on still water”.Chad Berney - “Dolphin on still water”.
Wayne Danforth - “Nothing like a good back scratch”Wayne Danforth - “Nothing like a good back scratch”
Meghann Fletcher - “Little duckling goes exploring”Meghann Fletcher - “Little duckling goes exploring”

It appears the Okanagan residents have an eye for capturing wildlife from behind the lens.

The results of the BC SPCA’s 14th annual Wildlife-in-Focus photography are in and the top winners are from Penticton and Kelowna.

For the category Wild Settings, Bruce Turnbull of Penticton placed first for his photo of Bighorn sheep, titled “Bighorns in battle.” Wayne Danforth was second in the category for his photo of a Grizzly bear, titled, “Nothing like a good back scratch” and Chad Berney was third for his photo of a Dolphin, “Dolphin on still water”.

In the Backyard Habitat category, Meghann Fletcher of Penticton was given second place for her photo Mallard, “Little duckling goes exploring.” Claire Heath of Richmond placed first and Sam Gorick of Mill Bay was given the title of third in the category.

The category Backyard Habitats highlighted the special relationship with wild animals in our backyards and Wild Settings featured photos of animals in their natural habitats.

“With more than 800 photos submitted, it was a challenge for the contest judges to choose only a few of the many amazing photos celebrating B.C.’s diverse wildlife,” said Erin Ryan of the BC SPCA. “We want to thank all the participants for sharing their amazing photos and helping to raise $23,924.00 to help the BC SPCA’s Wild ARC care for injured and orphaned wildlife.”

The winning photos will be featured in an exclusive puzzle and the 13 photos that received the most votes will be featured in a limited-edition desktop calendar. Items will be available in October and can be purchased at the BC SPCA’s online store.

