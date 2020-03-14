Not COVID-19: Here’s a look at what else happened this week in B.C.

The evolving story of the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated headlines in recent days, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the news cycle has been put on hold. Here are Black Press Media’s top stories unrelated to the coronavirus from this past week.

1. Campbell River coffee group claims $1-million 6/49 prize

After winning Wednesday’s guaranteed Lotto 6/49 prize of $1 million, Campbell River’s Keith Notter and his friends have a lot more money for coffees.

The retired friends meet for coffee once a week and purchase a group play lottery ticket at every hangout. The seven men who met 30 years ago working at a local mine said they have no idea what they’ll do with the money, but do plan on continuing to get coffee and lottery tickets together. See more >

2. Langley family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

A Langley family made a trip to the local airport to pick up their newest addition to the family – a miniature dachshund named Ken. After they arrived to find no puppy, they eventually found out Ken doesn’t exist. The parents had fallen victim to an elaborate pet scam more than $1,700. See more >

3. Road rage incident caught on camera in Pitt Meadows

A video circulating on social media captures a man driving eastbound along Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows yelling at the car beside him as a passenger records the incident from inside the vehicle he is yelling at. The man swears at the other car occupants while passing the car on the south side before plowing into the back of a vehicle stopped in the lane ahead of him. Local police declined to comment on the video. See more >

4. Nelson woman sues police officer and province for wrongful arrest

A Nelson resident is suing a Nelson Police Department officer and the provincial government after she was arrested for impaired driving. Sara Cogswell’s car was impounded while she was a passenger in a car driven by her adult son, who passed a blood alcohol test administered by the officer. Cogswell’s son had a Class 7 learner’s licence.

Cogswell failed a blood alcohol test and claims the officer admonished for being a “bad mother” before arresting her. Her lawsuit asks for $30,000 for physical and mental pain and suffering, on the basis that she had not committed an offence and the officer had no reason to believe she had. See more >

5. Smoking pot indoors ends Vernon high school dance

The Spirit Week Dance at Vernon’s Clarence Fulton Secondary School was brought to a halt 90 minutes in because a few students were smoking cannabis in the gymnasium. While some parents expressed their dismay on social media, others offered to help the involved students raise money to give their classmates refunds on the dance tickets. See more >

Brendan Shykora

News