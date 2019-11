Two-thirds of B.C. drivers said that not using turn signals was their biggest pet peeve

Drivers not using their turn signals and parking across multiple spots are the top issues for B.C. drivers, a new Research Co. poll suggests.

Wednesday’s poll looked at what driving habits annoyed people the most.

Two-thirds of B.C. drivers said that not using turn signals was their biggest pet peeve, while 44 per cent said double-parking was the worst.

Not stopping at an intersection ticked off 41 per cent of B.C. drivers, while turning from the wrong lane annoyed 38 cent.

ALSO READ: Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young drivers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.