Morning start: This famous singer is from the West Kootenays

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Tuesday, May 26

In case you missed it:

A mural festival in Nelson will look a little different this year due to COVID-19.

Two people were taken into custody by Castlegar RCMP last weekend during a search warrant.

Rossland Search and Rescue crews helped to rescue an injured mountain biker on a local trail last Saturday.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that famous singer Shawn Hook is from the West Kootenays?

Hook has achieved several hit singles in Canada from his album “Cosmonaut and the Girl” and he’s also toured North America and Europe with artists Lindsay Stirling and Marianas Trench.

Environment Canada weather forecast on Tuesday:

In Castlegar/Trail/Rossland/Nelson:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 23 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a thirty percent chance of showers with a high of 18 C.

In Creston:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 22 C.

Video of the day: