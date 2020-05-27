Morning start: A history of the Arrow Lakes

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Wednesday, May 27

Castlegar and area residents can now report minor crime incidents to the RCMP online.

Joanne Siderius is being honoured with this year’s Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award.

The Rossland Beer Company has outlined its expansion plans.

Did you know that the Arrow Lakes used to be two separate lakes joined by a river over 20 kilometres long?

The construction of the Hugh Kennleyside Dam created one 230-kilometre-long reservoir from near Revelstoke to the north to Castlegar to the south.

Nelson/Castlegar/Trail/Rossland:

It will be sunny with a high of 25 C.

Nakusp/Creston:

It will be sunny with a high of 21 C.

