Morning Start: 180 different bird species exist in Kootenay National Park

A Kermode bear was possibly spotted in Castlegar earlier this week.
A 40-year-old woman was temporarily taken into custody following a search warrant by Nakusp RCMP on Wednesday.
Retiring teachers and staff in School District 8 have been treated to a special ceremony.
Fun fact of the day:
Did you know that there are 180 different species of birds in Kootenay National Park?
Common Nighthawk
Some of the common birds include the Common Nighthawk, the Bank Swallow and the Olive-sided Flycatcher.
Our last of the many species helped by Bird Friendly Coffee is the Olive-sided Flycatcher. A distinctive large flycatcher of the forests of Canada and the western U.S., this bird gives its "quick-three-beers" song from the tops of tall snags. It makes dashing flights from its high perch to catch flying insects, then returns to the same perch. During the winter, these birds can be found throughout most of northern South America, including Bird Friendly coffee farms.
Environment Canada weather forecast on Friday:
Trail/Rossland/Nelson/Castlegar:
It will be mainly sunny with a high of 30 C.
In Creston:
Clouds will be clearing with a high of 28 C.
In Nakusp:
It will be mainly sunny with a high of 27 C.
