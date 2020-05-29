Morning Start: 180 different bird species exist in Kootenay National Park

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Friday, May 29

In case you missed it:

A Kermode bear was possibly spotted in Castlegar earlier this week.

Click here for the story.

A 40-year-old woman was temporarily taken into custody following a search warrant by Nakusp RCMP on Wednesday.

Click here for the story.

Retiring teachers and staff in School District 8 have been treated to a special ceremony.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that there are 180 different species of birds in Kootenay National Park?

Some of the common birds include the Common Nighthawk, the Bank Swallow and the Olive-sided Flycatcher.

Environment Canada weather forecast on Friday:

Trail/Rossland/Nelson/Castlegar:

It will be mainly sunny with a high of 30 C.

In Creston:

Clouds will be clearing with a high of 28 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be mainly sunny with a high of 27 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.