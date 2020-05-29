The Common Nighthawk. Photo: Gary Davidson

Morning Start: 180 different bird species exist in Kootenay National Park

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Friday, May 29

In case you missed it:

A Kermode bear was possibly spotted in Castlegar earlier this week.

Click here for the story.

A 40-year-old woman was temporarily taken into custody following a search warrant by Nakusp RCMP on Wednesday.

Click here for the story.

Retiring teachers and staff in School District 8 have been treated to a special ceremony.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that there are 180 different species of birds in Kootenay National Park?

Some of the common birds include the Common Nighthawk, the Bank Swallow and the Olive-sided Flycatcher.

View this post on Instagram

Our last of the many species helped by Bird Friendly Coffee (#TheBirdsAndTheBeans☕️) is the Olive-sided Flycatcher. A distinctive large flycatcher of the forests of Canada and the western U.S., this bird gives its "quick-three-beers" song from the tops of tall snags. It makes dashing flights from its high perch to catch flying insects, then returns to the same perch. During the winter, these birds can be found throughout most of northern South America, including Bird Friendly coffee farms. ⠀ ~~⠀ Want to pick up a bag of Bird Friendly Coffee? Check out the link in our bio from the @Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center to find out where this Bird Friendly Coffee is sold.⠀ ~~⠀ Olive-sided Flycatcher | Contopus cooperi⠀ 📸: © Jeremiah Trimble / Macaulay Library, ML60390671⠀ ~~⠀ #OlivesidedFlycatcher #Flycatcher #Maine #coffee #conservation #nature #cornelllabofornithology #bird #birdstagram #birding #birdID #ornithology

A post shared by Cornell Lab of Ornithology (@cornellbirds) on

Environment Canada weather forecast on Friday:

Trail/Rossland/Nelson/Castlegar:

It will be mainly sunny with a high of 30 C.

In Creston:

Clouds will be clearing with a high of 28 C.

In Nakusp:

It will be mainly sunny with a high of 27 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump escalates war on Twitter, social media protections

Just Posted

Morning Start: 180 different bird species exist in Kootenay National Park

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Friday, May 29

Nakusp RCMP seize large quantity of drugs during seach warrant on May 27

The warrant was conducted in the 300th block of 8th Avenue NW

Possible Kermode Bear spotted near Castlegar

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run on May 27

Stolen truck found in Christina Lake

Family happy the vehicle was found

Morning start: Numerous shipwrecks can be found below Kootenay Lake

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Thursday, May 28

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

B.C. woman launches First Nations search, rescue and patrol program

Linda Peters envisions trained searchers ready to go at moment’s notice in each B.C. First Nation

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Man who bound, murdered Vancouver Island teen still a risk to public: parole board

Kimberly Proctor’s killer is still ‘mismanaging emotions,’ has had ‘temper tantrums’

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Getting hitched at historic B.C. gold rush town still on table during COVID-19 pandemic

Micro-weddings, online visits, offered at Barkerville Historic Town and Park

Revelstoke woman finds welcoming letter on her Alberta-registered truck

There have been multiple reports online of vandalism to vehicles with Alberta licence plates

Spirit bear possibly spotted in West Kootenay

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run near Castlegar on May 27

Most Read