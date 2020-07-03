‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

Winning a major lottery prize is a once-in-a-lifetime dream for most British Columbians – but what about winning twice?

That’s what has happened to David O’Brien, of Burnaby, who won the June 20 Lotto 6/49 $1 million guaranteed prize – four years after winning $5 million in May 2016 after matching six numbers.

O’Brien, who picked up his winnings on Friday (July 3) at the BC Lottery Corp. headquarters in Vancouver, called the second win “mind boggling.”

A long-time lotto player, O’Brien purchased the winning ticket at a local 7-Eleven Store. He said his wife didn’t believe him when he broke the news he had won.

“She thought I was joking when I told her,” he said. The pair celebrated with cake and coffee.

Already retired, O’Brien said he hopes to use his winnings to travel – specifically to India.

Although the ongoing pandemic may mean those plans are up in the air indefinitely, one thing is for sure: he plans to keep playing the lottery.

“Yes – I really like playing.”

