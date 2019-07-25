‘Llamas are the trending thing in the wedding industry’ says Victoria photographer

Llama, alpaca overtake the trusty steed or mare in nuptials

The Windsor Greys involved with Meghan and Harry’s carriage ride. The steed Julia Roberts’ Runaway Bride character flees on after another failed attempt at tying the knot. For better or for worse, horses have long been the animal most commonly associated with wedding imagery.

However, a Victoria-based wedding photographer has noticed a new trend. According to Ang McCabe of Myrtle and Moss Photography, #llamarama has hit the wedding industry.

“Llamas are the trending thing in the wedding industry,” McCabe told Black Press Media. “When you are always submersed in the wedding industry, I see it a lot.”

READ MORE: Signs of doomed marriages according to wedding photographers

A self-described animal lover, McCabe said she has done many wedding photoshoots that involved animals, such as horses, dogs, chickens and Highland cattle. But for the first time this summer, she has done two shoots involving an alpaca and a llama.

Just last weekend, McCabe shot the wedding of a couple from Indiana near East Sooke Regional Park. The bride, also an animal lover, had looked for an Airbnb with alpacas for the occasion.

“His name is Eleven (and yes, he was born prior to Stranger Things),” McCabe posted on Instagram, in reference to the alpaca. “When he was born, they said he was a eleven on the cuteness scale. He definitely has my heart as do these beautiful newlyweds.”

View this post on Instagram

His name is Eleven (and yes, he was born prior to Stranger Things). When he was born, they said he was a eleven on the cuteness scale 😍💕 He definitely has my heart as do these beautiful newlyweds ✨ . . Dress @reclamationdesigncompany Hat @lackofcoloraus . . . #victoriabc #belovedstories #instagood #alpaca #brideinspo #couplesgoals #photobugcommunity #alpacawedding #belovedstoriesdate #junebugweddings #llamarama #wanderingphotographers #elopementlove #dirtybootsandmessyhair #Bohobride #indiebride #weddingphotoinspiration #rockymountainbride #weddinglegends #muchlove_ig #radstorytellers #bohemian #lblcollective #lookslikefilm #dayaftersession #beyondthewanderlust #radlovestories #loveandwildhearts #authenticlovemag

A post shared by ang mccabe (@myrtleandmossphotography) on

Prior to the alpaca wedding, McCabe said she also shot a real couple from Vancouver Island as part of a styled wedding in May that involved the closely-related llama.

A styled wedding, she explained, functions similar to how a runway show functions for the fashion industry. Typically, several vendors get together to channel their inspiration into a staged shoot.

“Sometimes as wedding vendors you have all this inspiration, but you don’t really have an outlet,” she said. “That’s actually how a lot of wedding trends start.”

View this post on Instagram

I don't know about you babe, but I feel like there's something coming in between us lately… ONLY THE CUTEST DAMN LLAMA EVER! ✨ . . . . Vendor Lovin’ Workshop | @Myrtleandmossphotography #inspiredretreat Presets | @myrtleandmossshop Planning | @borrowedandblueevents Florals | @bespokeblossoms Makeup | @chloelorraine.mua Dessert | @cake_bytaryn Hair | @salonmusebykels Stationary | @favenlettering Bridal Jewelry | @barclaysjewellers Earrings | @parvanahcollective Wedding Dress | @lily_kennedy_custom Men’s attire | @outlooksformen Decor & Styling | @trenddecor Real Life Lovebirds| @geo.photo & @thehipsterbartender . . . #victoriabc #belovedstories #instagood #llama #bridetobe #couplesgoals #photobugcommunity #togetherweroam #belovedstoriesdate #junebugweddings #llamarama #wanderingphotographers #dirtybootsandmessyhair #Bohobride #indiebride #weddingphotoinspiration #lovers #weddinglegends #muchlove_ig #radstorytellers #bohemian #lblcollective #lookslikefilm #engagementsession #beyondthewanderlust #radlovestories #loveandwildhearts #authenticlovemag

A post shared by ang mccabe (@myrtleandmossphotography) on

The styled wedding in May was fiesta-themed and used a miniature llama named Poco from Millstream Miniature Llamas.

“They do llama tours, but that was their first llama wedding,” she said of the Victoria llama farm.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve literally been DYING to share since my workshop last week! Meet Poco, who made all of my llama dreams a reality ✨ thank you to the amazing team to bring this fiesta themed session to life for my retreat ✨ . . . Workshop | @Myrtleandmossphotography #inspiredretreat Planning | @borrowedandblueevents Florals | @bespokeblossoms Makeup | @chloelorraine.mua Dessert | @cake_bytaryn Hair | @salonmusebykels Stationary | @favenlettering Bridal Jewelry | @barclaysjewellers Earrings | @parvanahcollective Wedding Dress | @lily_kennedy_custom Men’s attire | @outlooksformen Decor & Styling | @trenddecoreventdesign Models | @geo.photo & @thehipsterbartender . . . . #victoriabc #belovedstories #instagood #llama #bridetobe #couplesgoals #photobugcommunity #togetherweroam #belovedstoriesdate #junebugweddings #llamarama #wanderingphotographers #dirtybootsandmessyhair #Bohobride #indiebride #weddingphotoinspiration #lovers #weddinglegends #muchlove_ig #radstorytellers #bohemian #lblcollective #lookslikefilm #engagementsession #beyondthewanderlust #radlovestories #loveandwildhearts #authenticlovemag

A post shared by ang mccabe (@myrtleandmossphotography) on

As with any other animal, McCabe said she prioritized the safety and comfort of the alpaca and llama over the shoots. She said she scheduled the shoots at the homes of the animals, made sure she had a handler on site and “played by the animal’s rules.” She will also cut a shoot short if the animal starts to get stressed, she added.

READ MORE: Missing llama from Highlands found

As far what’s next in wedding trends, the animal lover said she wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know what’s next, what the next animal is going to be, but I’ll take it,” she said.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island newlyweds have all their wedding photos stolen


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It’s National Tequila Day! 5 things you can do to celebrate

Just Posted

Mountie boss asks RDCK directors to go to bat for them at UBCM

Inspector Tim Olmstead is lobbying for local support for increased funding for staff

Kootenay, Columbia Valley and Boundary region credit unions proceed with merger plans

Next step is regulatory application for consent to present merger to members

Cold front moves through West Kootenay, bringing wind, rain, and lightning

But this is actually more normal summer weather, says forecaster

OUTspoken fundraising for a rainbow crosswalk in Creston

Creston’s LGBTQ+ organization OUTspoken is hosting a rainbow crosswalk barbecue fundraiser at… Continue reading

Norway and Roof Rats are a growing concern

Norway and Roof Rats are a concern for not only our town, but our entire region as the colonies appear to be extending their boundaries.

Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

Northern B.C. homicides paralyze isolated village

Tahltan community of Iskut renews plea for RCMP detachment in wake of killings

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

It’s National Tequila Day! 5 things you can do to celebrate

July 24 is known as National Tequila Day in Canada

Most Read