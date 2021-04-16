Eight-year-old Piper and her family were raising money to help Guinevere, the bearded dragon, get a gynecological surgery. Sadly, the reptile didn’t survive the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Eight-year-old Piper and her family were raising money to help Guinevere, the bearded dragon, get a gynecological surgery. Sadly, the reptile didn’t survive the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Lizard fails to survive surgery, GoFundMe dollars help Langley family offset medical bills

Guinevere, a pet bearded dragon, underwent an ovariectomy on Tuesday

A Langley mother is grateful for those who donated to her family’s online fundraiser to help their pet bearded dragon get the gynecological surgery it so desperately needed.

Jackee Sullivan set out to raise $600 for the family’s “little spitfire” Guinevere, who required an ovariectomy – the surgical removal of one or both ovaries.

The mother of two said she and her partner had accepted the cost of surgery for “Gwenny”, but were met with further anxiety after reading the fine print on the contract outlining the possible outcomes of the procedure and the possibility that something could go wrong.

The pair had budgeted for the surgery, but feared the cost could rapidly increase should further intervention be required during the procedure. They feared they would be left with no dragon and fewer dollars.

Despite the unknowns Gwenny went under the knife on Tuesday.

Later that same day Sullivan’s greatest fear was realized.

“Unfortunately Gwenny didn’t survive the procedure,” she told the Langley Advance Times. “The surgery itself went well, but she wasn’t able to wake up afterwards.”

Sullivan described Gwenny’s condition a “rare case with an unknown outcome.”

“I only know how rare it is because of the lack of info,” she said.

Sullivan and her family adopted Gwenny in July last year, when she was just 11 weeks old.

During her young life, the reptile’s “immature” body had developed two conditions, Sullivan explained, pre- and post-ovulatory stasis, meaning her follicles failed to ovulate and couldn’t pass the eggs stuck inside of her.

“Thanks to the GoFundMe, we have been able to lessen the blow to our hearts and wallets and feel blessed by the love of strangers,” Sullivan said.

She estimates the family has spent $1,600 on Gwenny’s care since her initial visit to the vet on March 29. The final cost will be slightly higher, she said, as the family plans to have Gwenny cremated.

“We were prepared for every outcome except this one,” Sullivan said.

To help offset the cost of Gwenny’s medical bills Sullivan had organized a GoFundMe fundraiser. For every $6 donation made the donor received a Gwenny sticker designed by Canadian animal-loving artist Mackenzie Tremlay of Pilots Patience.

As of Wednesday the GoFundMe had raised $730.

To donate to Gwenny’s cause visit ca.gofundme.com and search, ‘Gwenny Surgery Donations.

