A live performance from KISS is available to live stream for fans through the Abbotsford Centre.

KISS-ing 2020 away with the Abbotsford Centre

New Year’s Eve stream from hall of fame rockers offered by Abbotsford Centre

Do you have any New Year’s Eve plans – of course not – but now the Abbotsford Centre is allowing locals the opportunity to kiss 2020 away with rock legends KISS.

The event, which will be streaming live from Dubai on Dec. 31, is the first performance for the hall of fame rock band in nearly 300 days.

Those purchasing the event can watch the show live starting at 9 a.m. Abbotsford time, or users can wait and watch it whenever they like. The standard live stream access ticket also allows one replay over a 24-hour period.

A deluxe access ticket gives attendees unlimited streams over a 72-hour period.

There are also gold and platinum VIP packages, which include 30 days of unlimited viewing of the stream and eight limited edition items for the gold or 14 limited edition items for platinum.

The show is filmed with more than 50 cameras and offers 360-degree views.

For more information, visit abbotsfordcentre.ca/event/kiss-2020-goodbye/129/.

