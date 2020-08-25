FILE In this Jan. 31, 2014 file photo, a KFC sign hangs in Saugus, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

A famous fried chicken chain has suspended its slogan amid the pandemic, citing its inappropriateness in current times.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) said that although its “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan has served it well for 64 years, it seems a little “off” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation—having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment. While we are pausing the use of “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good,” rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC.

But fans of the fried chicken chain shouldn’t worry; when the pandemic comes to an end, the slogan will return.

ALSO READ: B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusfast food

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horoscopes for the week of August 24

Just Posted

Gribbin: A Note from your Trustee

Al Gribbin is School District 8 Trustee

Creston police report: Aug. 17 to 24

Police responded to a missing person report on Aug. 23, where it turned out that the missing was avoiding the caller

Trust invites feedback on strategic plan draft

Columbia Basin Trust asks for feedback from residents to help guide future activities

Creston Fire Rescue report: seven calls between Aug. 17 and 23

At 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 23, CFR was dispatched to the area of the Billy Goat Bluff Trail for an abandoned campfire that had spread into the picnic table area

Six new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in health authority region since the start of the pandemic is 417

VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Creston Valley Rotary Club honours Darcy Elliott

Darcy Elliott, the owner of Hidden Valley Wood Fibre Ltd, was honoured the Paul Harris Recognition award

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Stats Canada survey suggests some Canadians worried about safety of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

Horoscopes for the week of August 24

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read