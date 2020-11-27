Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will battle it out in a game of ‘Among Us’ that will be livestreamed on Twitch Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (The Canadian Press, Associated Press)

Jagmeet Singh, AOC to fight it out in ‘Among Us’ video game on Twitch

Game will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 27

The leader of the federal NDP and a popular congresswoman from the United States will be squaring off online tonight (Nov. 27).

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is set to take on federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in what will be Ocasio-Cortez’s second livestreamed video game this fall.

Ocasio-Cortez first took to online streaming platform Twitch in October to raise awareness and get out the vote among Democrats prior to the U.S election in November. With record turnout, Ocasio-Cortez’s efforts seemed to have helped and the congresswoman is back at it again, this time with Singh.

While Singh may not be as famous as the colloquially nicknamed AOC, he does have more than 510,000 followers on his TikTok account, more than any other Canadian federal politician.

The game, ‘Among Us,’ takes place aboard a spaceship where a group of crew mates must figure out who the imposter, or imposters, are. The catch? While the crew mates run around completing tasks around the spaceship, the imposters wander around killing people. The object of the game is to guess who the imposters are before they kill your crew mates – or you.

The game will be livestreamed on twitch.tv/aoc at 4 p.m. PT Friday.

Most Read