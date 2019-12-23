Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

Picture this: It’s Christmas Day. You’ve opened up your gifts and want to get away from way too much family crashing at your place.

Or perhaps you don’t celebrate Christmas, and today is just another day off, albeit one where all the fun things are closed.

Or are there? If you need to just get out of the house on Christmas Day, here’s a few places you can count on.

1. The mountains

If you live in the Lower Mainland, the North Shore hills, as well as Whistler, are all open Christmas Day. Not on the south coast? Places like Big White in the Okanagan are open, too.

Wishing you a very merry Christmas from all of us at Grouse Mountain. We encourage you to share the joy this holiday season! https://t.co/4LJUvjea0u pic.twitter.com/xVzdEHr9xa — Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain) December 20, 2019

2. Vancouver Aquarium

If you want to swim with the dolphins, well, you’re out of luck but you can look at some marine life at the Vancouver Aquarium. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

#Pupdate: Taz met Katmai this week and things got hairy…er, fluffy? Taz is practicing her grooming skills on a patient Katmai in this sweet clip 🥺 pic.twitter.com/yIA8boxiF3 — Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) December 12, 2019

3. Movie theatres

Most movie theatres are open Christmas Day. Whether you want to watch something festive, or forget about Christmas altogether, there’s a spot – and a giant tub of popcorn – just waiting for you.

Come gather where it’s warm, cozy and all lit up! Check out your Holiday Movie Guide here: https://t.co/minPfOUAqe ✨ pic.twitter.com/p6Nm67ZKQh — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) December 5, 2019

4. Netflix

Don’t want to leave the house? We get it – baby, it’s cold outside. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Crave, Disney+ are all open 24/7, so you can catch the cheesiest holiday movie you can find, or binge that series you’ve been waiting to watch.

merry christmas eve eve — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) December 23, 2019

5. Play in the snow

This isn’t for those of us in the Lower Mainland, but if you’re in a place that gets snow – get out there! And even if there’s no snow, take a wander around your neighbourhood and check out the light displays.

MAP: Christmas light displays in Lower Mainland and beyond

6. Chinese food

This one’s a cliche, but it’s a cliche for a reason. There’s a good chance your local Chinese place joint will be open Christmas Day, so if you’re not cooking Christmas dinner – you’re welcome.

7. Grab the essentials

Finally, this isn’t as fun, but if you forgot to stock up on some essentials before Christmas Day, some stores will be open. Many 7/11 stores, Shoppers Drug Marts, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Tim Hortons and some Subways keep their doors open.