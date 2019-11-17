Canadian Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Dallas Smith will be performing alongside Terri Clark on the CP Rail Holiday Train. (File photo)

Dallas Smith, Terri Clark to perform on CP Holiday Train’s B.C. stops

Annual festive food bank fundraiser rolling across province from Dec. 11 to 17

This year’s CP Rail Holiday train will be packed with Juno award-winning talent when it rolls through B.C. this winter.

Touring on the B.C. leg of this year’s holiday train are Canadian musicians Terri Clark and Dallas Smith. With 11 albums under her belt, Clark is a three-time Juno winner (Best New Solo Artist, Best Country Female Artist and Country Album of the Year), as well as a recipient of the Canadian Country Music Association’s (CCMA) President’s Award.

Her chart-topping hits include If I Were You, Poor Poor Pitiful Me, Emotional Girl and In My Next Life.

Smith, who CP recently announced would be joining Clark onboard the Holiday Train, was just named CCMA Entertainer of the Year, as well as Male Artist of the Year. He’s also received multiple CCMA and British Columbia Country Music Association awards for Album of the Year and Single of the Year, and a Juno for Album of the Year.

“Touring with Terri on the CP Holiday Train is an honour and privilege,” Smith said in a statement. “I look forward to performing from the train and seeing Canadians giving generously to help their neighbours in communities large and small.”

Read more: Holiday Train shines focus on need in the Shuswap

Read more: In Photos: The CP Rail Holiday Train rolls into Sicamous

The holiday train will make its first B.C. stop in Sparwood on Dec. 11 and end in Port Coquitlam on Dec. 17. The concerts are free but attendees are asked to bring donations of food and/or money for local food banks.

For more information on the CP Rail Holiday Train, or to track its progress, follow the holiday train’s on Facebook or Instagram.

