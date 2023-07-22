Coveted donair costume designed for traffic safety campaign, Alberta says

The government is now auctioning off the oversized sandwich made from latex

The Alberta government has shared the origin story of a donair costume that’s sparked a fierce bidding war. Service Alberta says the one-of-a-kind costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video campaign about the perils of driving high on cannabis. The costume is shown in this undated handout photo from Service Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Service Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The Alberta government has shared the origin story of a donair costume that’s sparked a fierce bidding war. Service Alberta says the one-of-a-kind costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video campaign about the perils of driving high on cannabis. The costume is shown in this undated handout photo from Service Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Service Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The Alberta government has shared the origin story of a donair costume that’s sparked a fierce bidding war.

Service Alberta says the one-of-a-kind costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video campaign about the perils of driving high on cannabis.

The video was never made, as the province decided to go in another direction for the awareness campaign.

The government is now auctioning off the oversized sandwich made from latex, rubber and synthetics, saying it’s in excellent but dusty condition.

A few Calgary restaurants have been vying for the costume, with bids reaching more than 10-thousand, five-hundred dollars online today.

The auction closes on Aug. 14.

“It’s unfortunate that this beautiful donair costume that has captivated social media never made it into the awareness campaign, but I’m pleased that it has now found its way into the spotlight,” said Dale Nally, minister of Service Alberta and red tape reduction.

“I can’t wait to see where the costume finds its new home.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Alberta

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
British balloonists’ transatlantic quest thwarted in forced NL landing

Just Posted

Setting up a prototype drug tester at Shambhala Music Festival. University of British Columbia researchers from the chemistry department are bringing a portable drug-testing robot to Shambhala Music Festival in Salmo to give festival-goers a chance to have their drugs tested in about 15 minutes. (Hein Lab)
Portable drug-testing ‘robot’ heading to Shambhala Music Festival

Kate Mizenka is the latest recipient of the Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award. Photo: Submitted
Kate Mizenka named winner of Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award

This concept drawing shows the planned 13-unit affordable rental housing development now under construction in Castlegar. Illustration courtesy BC Housing
New affordable housing project under construction in Castlegar

The Nelson Police Department. File photo
Retired judge to review misconduct case against Nelson police officer