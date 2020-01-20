Couple gets engaged on BC Ferries sailing

Pair sailed between hometowns for two years

A diamond ring marked the midpoint between a B.C. couple’s love story this weekend.

BC Ferries took to social media this week to share happy news from a love-filled sailing between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay ferry terminals.

Ashly Gait and her partner Jaydon Boughen – identified as the happy couple on social media – were engaged while the vessel passed through Active Pass, the midway point between their hometowns. According to the BC Ferries post, the pair sailed the route almost every weekend for two years just to see each other.

“We’re honoured to have played a small part of this amazing milestone,” BC Ferries said. “Congrats to the newly engaged couple!”

READ ALSO: Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

READ ALSO: BC Ferries hybrid ships arrive in Victoria on Saturday

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Just Posted

Creston RCMP calls include report of man fighting bear

Road conditions, family disputes and more for Creston RCMP from Jan. 9-16

Ktunaxa, supporters celebrate protection of Qat’muk and the Jumbo valley

Speeches, acknowledgements and ceremonies mark an emotional gathering in Cranbrook

Town of Creston purchases land for new fire hall

Referendum in October 2018 approved borrowing maximum $4.5M for Creston emergency services building

Creston high school photography students hosting show and silent auction

Nearly two dozen Prince Charles Secondary School students will have work in Jan. 24 show

Residents offer Town of Creston input on future of reservoir land

Former open water reservoirs north of Creston’s 23rd and 24th avenues currently closed to the public

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

Cariboo Memorial Hospital back to normal after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

Huawei exec’s extradition hearing begins in Canada

China’s foreign ministry complained the United States and Canada were violating Meng’s rights

Prince Harry: ‘Powerful media’ is why he’s stepping away

Prince Harry and Megan have stepped away from their royal commitments

Most Read