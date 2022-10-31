Behold the Kootenay’s majestic ‘Ben Hur’

Photo: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley
Photo: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley
Photo: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo, which leads into Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Photos: Brenda Haley

Brenda Haley shares these picturesque views she captured firsthand during a recent hike at Ben Hur, near Kaslo.

Last year, Living Lakes Canada announced a pilot project to monitor the Ben Hur watershed, Ben Hur Lake in particular, described as a high alpine lake near Kaslo. The project aims to build upon understanding of the Ben Hur watershed where Living Lakes has operated a hydrometric station since 2013.

To learn more online search; Living Lakes Canada, Kootenay Watershed Science.

Living Lakes Canada

Living Lakes Canada facilitates collaboration in monitoring, restoration, and policy development initiatives for the long-term protection of Canada’s lakes, rivers, wetlands and watersheds impacted by climate risk.

The nonprofit has been leading water stewardship initiatives for almost two decades, working on specific projects across Canada and throughout British Columbia, including in the Columbia Basin watershed where they are based.

Read more: Kokanee Glacier Park, a wonderland in summer

Read more: Peak grandness in the West Kootenay (scroll down story for photos)


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC ParksHikingKootenaysOutdoors and RecreationPhotography

Previous story
In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life

Just Posted

Vern Hickson, a local veteran, pins the first poppy of the year on Arnold DeBoon. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Legion presents first poppy to launch 2022 campaign

Kingsley Ross Hill shares the true story of friendship with a bird in Jerry the Magpie. (Submitted)
Creston author releases book on unique friendship with bird

The 2022 Ktunaxa Business Showcase, held at the Prestige Inn on Thursday, Oct. 27, created an opportunity for Ktunaxa entrepreneurs and artisans to connect and network with regional industries, enhance their brand awareness in the community, and highlight products and services. (Barry Coulter photo)
Ktunaxa business showcase features entrepreneurs, businesses, artisans

Rossland and Trail Rotary Clubs are just two of countless Rotaries across the province that will miss out on community funds with the BC Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch’s cancellation of online Bingo. Photo: Mick Haupt/Unsplash
Kootenay Rotaries feel the pinch after gaming branch scuttles online Bingo