BC Place is expected to light up with a special display for Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (BC Place)

BC Place to light up with special display for Black History Month

Month celebrates achievements and history of Black Canadians

One of the province’s biggest sports arenas will light up for Black History Month on Tuesday (Feb. 2).

“It’s a time to a time to honour, celebrate and reflect on the stories, experiences and accomplishments of Black Canadians here in British Columbia and across the country,” the arena said in a social media post.

In a statement, Premier John Horgan said that the Black Lives Matter movement highlighted how much work remains in fighting discrimination and racism in the province.

““We know we need to do better as a government in addressing systemic and institutional racism,” he said. “Let’s also take the time to learn about Black history and the ways in which Black Canadians have shaped our communities and our province. Together, we can build a brighter future for all British Columbians.”

Black History Month

The team behind the HUB receives an Interior Health Quality award in 2019. Back (left to right): Amber Riel, Justine Keirn, Kat Coleman, Mike Fischer, Dr. Carrie Armstrong and Bryce Loughran. Front (left to right): Tania Wiklund, Carla Kelsch, Dr. Nerine Kleinhans, Carolyn Hawton and Julie Miller. Photo: Nerine Kleinhans.
3 years of the HUB: How Creston’s high school clinic continues to support local youth

38 per cent of high school students are registered in the program

Heath “Shpriken” Carra and Victoria “Pixie” Henriksen outside their home pottery studio in Boswell. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Shpriken and Pixie: The Pottery Artists behind Boswell’s ShprixieLand Studios

It was nearly 20 years ago when Victoria Henriksen and Heath Carra decided to trade in Calgary’s big city life for all the peace, quiet and seclusion that Boswell has to offer.

Aaron Hemens is the editor for the Creston Valley Advance. Photo: Rame Kader
Column: 6 months already?

“Moving to a small town in the midst of a global pandemic to serve at the helm of a community newspaper has been an interesting experience, to say the least.”

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson’s campaign spent $39,585 to get her elected in October. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Elections BC releases provincial election campaign financing data

Green Party candidate Nicole Charlwood outspent competitors in Nelson-Creston

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

The. B.C. Court of Appeal has granted a new trial to former Vernon man William Schneider, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
New trial ordered for man accused of murdering Japanese exchange student in B.C.

Decision was made on the basis of an overheard phone conversation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
Another 429 COVID-19 cases in B.C. as health orders reviewed

‘An encouraging trend,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

A carved stone pillar is shown on the beach in Victoria in this July 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Royal BC Museum, Bernhard Spalteholz
Questions rock Royal B.C. Museum over authenticity of artifact recovered from Victoria beach

Songhees First Nation chief says museum assured him review underway after artist says work as his

Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)
‘I’m super lucky’: B.C. Mountie survives crash into moose

Cpl. Rob Gardner says the moose ‘got up and walked away’ following the collision

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)
ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

Nanaimo Clippers owner Wes Mussio. (News Bulletin file photo)
BCHL owner criticized for attending Super Bowl despite living half-time in Florida

Wes Mussio says he’s a snowbird in the Tampa Bay area and will be in the U.S. at least another month

