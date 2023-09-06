This bright light on the bottom of this picture was a series of three lights Campbell River resident Dean Berg captured on video May 29. Photo from Dean Berg

This bright light on the bottom of this picture was a series of three lights Campbell River resident Dean Berg captured on video May 29. Photo from Dean Berg

VIDEO: B.C. man believes he shot video of UFO off Vancouver Island

Dean Berg made the video of glowing lights off water back in late May

A local man is pretty confident the video he shot shows several Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) — commonly known by their former name, unidentified flying objects, or UFOs.

Dean Berg, who works in the fishing industry, said the night of May 29 was like any other evening. He had retired to his residence for the night.

“I was at Heron’s Landing,” said Berg, who makes his permanent residence in Manitoba. “It was about 10 p.m. when something caught my eye.”

That something, was a series of glowing lights. Berg claims he’d never seen anything like it before.

“It was at least 1,000 metres away,” said Berg. “At first I thought it could have been a drone. But, it was very bright. So I went out on my deck and watched it.”

Berg then recorded the footage of the three lights. Berg says he took pictures of the lights for approximately 45 minutes. Suddenly, as mysterious as their presence, they disappeared again.

“They drifted off to the northeast,” said Berg. “I thought I’d see something like it on the internet from other people. But, I never seen anything like it again.”

Berg just recently uploaded the footage onto YouTube.

But, was it the presence of extraterrestrials? or is there a scientific explanation?

According to Dr. Gregory Arkos, a Professor from the University of Victoria Physics, Engineering and Astronomy department, there are a number of possibilities stemming from this video.

Although he admits, the video’s low quality makes it impossible to know due to unknown scaling or distance.

“Historically, most Unidentified Ariel Phenomena (UAP) end up being very mundane,” said Arkos. “They could be distant planets, meteors, planes or drones.”

He said that there were several sightings like this one in Nanaimo in the past few years, and there was a completely logical explanation.

“There have been sightings like the lights above Nanaimo Harbour for several years,” said Arkos. “In one case, it was determined that the objects were sport kites with lights. In another instance, they were drones.”

Although Arkos says that without further evidence, it is all just speculation.

You can be the judge by viewing this video:

