B.C. bookstore looks to set book-stacking world record

Staff at a popular bookstore in Victoria hope their celebration of the opening at a new location will go down in history.
Russell Books is shifting from its 734 Fort St. location to across the street, to a larger space, and the owners want to set a world record in the process.
If moving half a million books wasn’t impressive enough, the owners want to set a Guinness world record by constructing the world’s largest tower of Guinness World Record books.
There’s already a record for the tallest stack of books (144,000 volumes), the fastest time a team can stack 20 Guinness World Record books (16.02 seconds), and the tallest stack of Guinness World Record books built by a team in one minute (1.97 m).
The shop is asking the public to help by bringing in a copy of an official Guinness World Record book in exchange for a $5 gift card.
