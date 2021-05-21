A sample page on the OkCupid app is held for a photograph showing the "I'm vaccinated," checkmark, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A new reason to swipe right? U.S. dating apps adding vax badges

The White House says the apps will also direct users to learn how to get vaccinated

The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who’ve gotten their coronavirus shots.

The Biden administration said Friday it’s teaming up with dating apps to showcase the benefits of getting a shot.

Apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives to people who roll up their sleeves, including badges showing vaccination status and free access to premium content. BLK and Chispa will boost profiles of those who are vaccinated, to make them more visible to potential matches. And OKCupid will even let users filter out potential partners based on whether they’ve gotten a vaccine.

The White House says the apps will also direct users to learn how to get vaccinated, including connecting them with educational materials and information on how to find the nearest vaccination site. The administration pointed to research from OKCupid that found those who were already or were planning to get vaccinated received 14% more matches on the app.

“We have finally found the one thing that makes us more attractive — a vaccination,” said White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt.

Beware: Like a would-be date’s professed height or age, there is no way to verify the vaccination status of the dating app users.

The administration is stepping up its efforts to sustain demand for COVID-19 shots as President Joe Biden looks to meet his goal of delivering at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4. The nation is now at 60.5%.

Other promotional efforts include free rides to and from vaccination sites from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, corporate giveaways and state lotteries that offer potential cash prizes to lucky vaccinated individuals.

Incentives have helped the rate of first vaccinations tick up from a low of about 551,000 per day to more than 630,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
DFO says B.C. sea otter pup Quatse can’t be released, will now live at aquarium

Just Posted

The Golden Centennaires was led by Clarence Lang in 1966. (Courtesy of Daniel V. Dempsey)
Creston pilot Clarence “CB” Lang remembered for incredible talent

In 1966, Lang was named squadron leader of the Golden Centennaires, which was formed to celebrate Canada’s 100th birthday

(Pixabay)
New 1-800 health-care number expanded to the East Kootenays

Residents can call the number to be connected to home and community care and chronic disease management services

Once travel restrictions lift and vaccines roll out, visitors will hopefully be welcomed back to Creston. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Tourism Society remains optimistic for the future

The Creston Valley Tourism Society remains optimistic about the industry in the… Continue reading

Gas prices in Creston have risen as high as 139.9 in recent weeks. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston resident gains MP’s support on petition for high fuel prices

“I just wanted the people of Creston to know that there’s someone fighting for this issue.”

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green, second right, and assistant coaches Newell Brown, back centre, and Nolan Baumgartner, right, stand on the bench before NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks sign Castlegar-born Travis Green to multi-year head coach contract extension

The 50-year-old from Castlegar was in the final year of his contract

The goats of Vahana Nature Restoration were fighting and feasting on weeds at Cranbrook’s Idlewild Park, Thursday, May 20. (Barry Coulter photo)
VIDEO: Goats tackle weeds at Idlewild Park in Cranbrook

A “new, ancient” technology is helping out in the fight against invasive plants

Police say Chris Saccoccia or “Chris Sky” is facing three charges in relation to uttering death threats and assault. (Facebook/Chris Sky)
Chris Sky, vocal anti-masker, charged with death threats ahead of speaking in Vancouver

Police received a report Wednesday saying that Sky threatened to shoot elected officials and a member of the public

Abbotsford Coun. Brenda Falk has come under fire for a meme she shared on her Facebook page that some people believe compares current COVID-19 restrictions to life in Nazi Germany.
Abbotsford councillor’s post about Nazi Germany puts her in hot water

Some believe shared meme compares COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi Germany, Falk resigns from slate

A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 days paid sick leave for COVID-19

The province says it plans the bridge the pandemic legislation into a permanent sick leave program for ‘any illness or injury’

Holland America Volendam carries passengers from Seattle to Ketchikan, Alaska for scenic tours. A 19th century U.S. shipping law has required foreign vessels to stop at a B.C. port in between. (Holland America Line)
Seattle-Alaska cruise ships gear up to bypass B.C. ports this summer

Ottawa’s COVID-19 ban until March 2022 pushes U.S. to act

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The female passenger in a vehicle which crashed near Sicamous on May 20, 2021 was pronounced dead at the scene. (File photo) </p>
Watchdog probes Shuswap RCMP attempted traffic stop that ends in fatal crash

Female passenger killed, male driver sustains serious injuries in incident near Sicamous

Meteorologist Bob Robichaud of the Canadian Hurricane Centre provides an update on Hurricane Dorian in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
VIDEO: Top meteorologist predicts active hurricane season in Canada

An average of four named storms enter the Canadian Hurricane Centre’s response zone every year

Quatse, the abandoned sea otter pup who was rescued in Port Hardy. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
DFO says B.C. sea otter pup Quatse can’t be released, will now live at aquarium

Quatse has been moved to a habitat at the Vancouver Aquarium

Most Read