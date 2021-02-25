Potato Head. (Pixabay.com)

Potato Head. (Pixabay.com)

A mister no more: Potato Head goes gender neutral

Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today

Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister.

Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year.

Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.

Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.

Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press

