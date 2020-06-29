Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park is one of seven UNESCO-designated parks in the Kootenay region. Kari Medig photo.

Exploring Mountain Peaks and Towns in Southeastern BC

Plan your visit to BC’s mountain towns

As British Columbians, we seek solace in the mountains, humbled and exhilarated by their magnitude. In eastern BC, dramatic landscapes – with their towering peaks, plunging falls, and charming towns – help us connect with nature on a grand scale. This summer, discover larger-than-life mountains and outdoor adventure in places like Fernie, Revelstoke, and Valemount. While the journey may take longer, the experience will leave you awestruck.

Explore Dramatic Mountain Landscapes

Once you’ve been, you know. Mountain ranges in this part of BC are on a different scale. Even the most seasoned adventurist is speechless at the sight of the Rocky Mountains. Mount Robson Provincial Park, home to the largest peak in the Canadian Rockies, is a must-see.

This area is home to seven UNESCO-designated parks, including Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park. Explore the mountain ranges with a lift-accessed alpine hike, or plan a stay in a backcountry lodge surrounded by ancient peaks.

Tee time is served with spectacular mountain views from 25 championship courses in the Kootenays. Kari Medig photo

Enjoy Outdoor Adventures

If you love the outdoors, you may have already paid a visit to the Kootenays or Valemount for the abundance of activities. But, once is never enough. From hiking to biking, paddling to golfing, there’s plenty to keep you entertained.

With four lift-accessed bike parks (including Golden’s Kicking Horse Mountain Resort) and 600-plus trails, the Kootenays are a mountain biker’s paradise. Whether your ascent is lift- or leg-powered, you can conquer some of BC’s best-known bike trails, maneuvring through tight singletrack and wheeling through alpine wildflowers.

Paddle the calm waterways or navigate raging rapids. Kootenay Lake, home to the world’s largest trout species, is prime for fishing. Tip: hire a guide for insider knowledge. Meanwhile, tee time is served with spectacular mountain views when you golf at one of the 25 championship courses in the Kootenays.

Experience Authentic Mountain Culture

A trip to BC’s mountain towns, as wild and vibrant as the nature surrounding them, is a rite of passage for every British Columbian. Tucked into valleys, on shores of rivers, and along old railway routes, communities like Fernie and Cranbrook are pulsing with energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Spoiler alert: the vibe is infectious, if you haven’t already been.

As you may have observed, a feverish pursuit of outdoor activities and great coffee are common traits, but each town has its own personality and charm. Swing by a java joint, like Nelson’s Oso Negro, to find friendly faces and a laid-back vibe. Absorb the ethos of each place by visiting Indigenous-owned businesses, exploring historic attractions, popping into boutiques, and meeting interesting characters.

In the mountains, a day of adventure almost always ends with an après. Sip craft beer on a sun-drenched patio, and live like the locals do – if only for a short while.

DBC Mountains Towns Peaks

