Creston: Nearby Kootenay Lake is a vacationer’s paradise

Kootenary Lake, whose southern end is near Creston, B.C., is a massive, long, narrow lake that has long, thin western arm that stretches all the way to Nelson.

The main waterbody is 104-kilometres long and travellers can take a 35-minute ferry crossing between the Kootenay Bay and Balfour in what is described as the longest scenic free ferry crossing in the world. The lake’s southern end is 61 kilometres from Creston.

Kootenay Lake Provincial Park is a popular destination. It has these main areas: Campbell Bay, Coffee Creek and Davis Creek/Lost Ledge.

Other provincial parks on Kootenay lake include Midge Creek, a water-access only park, Drewry Point, Lockhart Beach and Pilot Bay. Sports fish species in the lake include rainbow trout, kokanee and dolly varden.

All provincial parks in B.C. were closed during the COVID-19 crisis. Be sure to check this website for current conditions when planning your future trip.

