Skimmerhorn Winery, named after an iconic mountain in the Creston, B.C. area. The region’s relatively moderate climate is good for wine growing. (Black Press Media file photo)

Creston: Home to fruit growers and wine makers

Skimmerhorn Winery is a great local destination

The massive Pacific Ocean’s climatic influence reaches through vast regions of British Columbia, including the Creston Valley, some 700 kilometres away.

Although temperatures sometimes drop as low as -30C, the Creston Valley enjoys weather generally above freezing, even in January.

It’s becase of this relatively moderate climate that the area is home to winemakers, and chief among them is the Skimmerhorn Winery and Vineyard.

It’s a small-batch winery from grapes grown on their benchlands.

Skimmerhorn is a majestic peak in the area.

Skimmerhorn Mountain near Creston, B.C. The region’s relatively moderate climate is good for wine growing. (Connie Kryzanowski via Wikimedia Commons/Black Press Media)

