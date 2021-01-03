Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

John Horgan announced the approval Sunday

After weeks of negotiations, the Vancouver Canucks have been approved to play NHL games in B.C.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday (Jan. 3), saying he spoke to team owner Francesco Aquilini and was left satisfied with the planned enhanced health measures.

The news comes after weeks of negotiations and makes B.C. the second province after Alberta to allow NHL games. The games will be played as part of a Canada-only division of the league to avoid virus-impacted travels to the U.S.

The Canucks are scheduled to begin their season with a game against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 13. Each NHL team will play a 56-game regular season, which the NHL said will be largely held in front of empty seats.

READ MORE: NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals
Next story
Vancouver Canucks bring veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic to training camp on PTO

Just Posted

Volunteer Signe Miller prepares the envelope and chocolate bars portion of the hamper package for a recipient. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston Ministerial delivers Christmas Hampers in a safe and socially distanced manner

Over $79,000 was raised for this year’s edition of the hamper program, with 320 individuals and families in the community receiving a hamper package

Kelowna General Hospital emergency room. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

Baby girl welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m., at Kelowna General Hospital

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

Abra Brynne was the Green candidate for Kootenay Columbia in the 2019 federal election. She is not running in the next election and the party is looking for potential candidates. Bulletin file
Green Party seeks candidates for Kootenay Columbia

Green Party preparing for expected federal election in 2021

MP for Kootenay-Columbia Rob Morrison looks back on 2020. (Submitted)
Recapping a year of challenges in the Kootenays and Ottawa

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison reflects on the last 12 months as a new year looms

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

John Horgan announced the approval Sunday

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Feds weigh cutting COVID-19 sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George

Identity of victim has not been revealed

Ahousaht First Nation.
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

British Columbia Premier John Horgan (centre, blue jacket) is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C. on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff MANDATORY CREDIT
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier

After 45 years of lobbying the federal and B.C. governments, the building is slated for demolition in the spring

Trump supporters parade along the Rose Parade route on Colorado Blvd in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
‘This is unfortunate’: Inside Elections Canada after Trump’s tweet on voting machines

Trump used an educational tweet to attempt to further voter fraud claims

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

Most Read