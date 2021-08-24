Calgary Stampeder Ka’Deen Carey celebrates a touch own against the Montreal Alouettes during second half CFL football action in Calgary on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Chidley

Vaccinations to be required for fans at Calgary Flames, Stampeders, Hitmen games

Rule will be in place for all live events at the Saddledome and McMahon Stadium.

Hockey and football fans in Calgary wanting to cheer on their teams in the stands will soon have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The rule will apply to the National Hockey League Calgary Flames, the Western Hockey League Hitmen and the Canadian Football League Stampeders.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment, which owns the teams, says the rule will also apply to staff and employees starting Sept. 15.

It will be in place for all live events at the Saddledome and McMahon Stadium.

The organization says it’s the best way to ensure a safe environment and help the community move past the pandemic.

The rule will apply to anyone over 12 eligible to be inoculated and comes as the province is dealing with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The CFL has had to postpone this week’s game between the Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts due to an outbreak on the Elks squad.

In baseball, the Toronto Blue Jays have announced that, starting Sept. 13, anyone wishing to enter Rogers Centre will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

— The Canadian Press

