TransRockies Singletrack 6 cancels race

Rossland was set to host final two legs of the six day mountain bike race through the Rockies

The TransRockies Singletrack 6 mountain bike race cancelled the event and its stop in Rossland Sept. 11-12, following more COVID Health restrictions. Photo: Gibson photos

Recent BC health restrictions resulted in yet another casualty, as TransRockies Singletrack 6 mountain bike race announced its cancellation.

This year’s Singletrack 6 was scheduled to race in Fernie and Kimberley before concluding in Rossland on Sept. 11 and 12, however, on Monday (Aug. 23) TransRockies race series president Aaron McConnell sent out an announcement stating:

“The British Columbia Government has issued a new COVID-19 health mandate that states: ‘outdoor organized events will be limited to 100 people,’ in the Interior Health Region going into effect on Monday, Aug. 23.

“Due to this development we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Singletrack 6 event.”

The six-day competition had visited Rossland for its final two stages in 2017, and Rossland council approved road closures and use of the Centennial Trail and Centennial Field for this year’s event.

“On behalf of the entire TransRockies organization, please know that we did everything we could to try to make this event happen and we assure you that the best decision was made around this sudden change,” said McConnell.

“The Public Health orders won’t allow events, small communities are once again being impacted by COVID, and we want to protect the safety of our staff and volunteers.”

Rossland businesses experienced a significant increase in customers during the last TransRockies race in July, 2017, however, the trails took a pounding during a severely dry summer.

The Kootenay Columbia Trails Society (KCTS) voted not to host any events between mid-July and Labour Day, and Singletrack 6 moved the date into September.

Participants will have their registration in the event deferred to the 2022 Singletrack 6 race without penalty.

Read: TransRockies Singletrack 6 race set to return to Rossland



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Mountain bikingRossland