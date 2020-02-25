Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price stops Vancouver Canucks’ Loui Eriksson during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Demko makes 37 saves for Vancouver

MONTREAL — Tyler Toffoli scored 1:35 into overtime to lift the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Bo Horvat, Alexander Edler, and Jake Virtanen also scored for Vancouver (33-22-6).

Paul Byron, Shea Weber, and Jordan Weal scored for Montreal (29-27-8).

Thatcher Demko made 37 saves for his 11th victory of the season. Carey Price made 29 saves in the loss.

Demko, along with newcomer Louis Domingue, will be relied on in goal for the Canucks next month after they lost goaltender Jacob Markstrom to a knee injury last Saturday against Boston.

Montreal jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals 90 seconds apart early in the first period. Byron scored first, his third of the season, after Max Domi sped up the wing into the Canucks zone and sent the puck through the crease and onto Byron’s stick.

Weber added to the lead with his 15th of the season. The Canucks called a timeout after allowing two goals on six shots.

Vancouver scored with 4:03 left in the first period on a power-play goal from Horvat. The Vancouver captain has scored at least 20 or more goals in his last four seasons.

Edler tied the game at two in the second period with a shot from the blue line.

READ MORE: Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Weal gave Montreal the lead once more with his seventh goal of the season 50 seconds into the third period. Domi picked up his second assist.

Virtanen tied the game at 5:53 of the third.

The Canucks continue their Eastern Canadian road trip Thursday night with a trip to Ottawa to face the Senators. Montreal hosts the New York Rangers Thursday night at Bell Centre.

NOTES: The Canadiens celebrated LGBTQ+ night at Bell Centre by wearing rainbow-coloured jerseys and stick tape during pre-game warmup.

Julian McKenzie, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanuckshockeyNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Los Angeles honours Kobe Bryant and daughter with public memorial

Just Posted

From the Peanuts gallery

PCSS presents What’s It All About, Charlie Brown?

Kootenay-Columbia MP urges end to ‘illegal roadblocks’ in solidarity with pipeline dispute

Rob Morrison says protestors across Canada need to remove roadblocks on roads, rail lines

New ‘hub’ model takes regional approach to doctor recruitment in West Kootenay

Kootenay-Boundary a provincial leader in effectively attracting doctors to work here

The Musical Life of Marlene Nash

Pictured above: Marlene Nash re-enacts one of her winning numbers from the… Continue reading

Town of Creston gets grant to ‘undevelop’ reservoir site

By Lorne Eckersley A last minute grant application earlier in the winter… Continue reading

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Demko makes 37 saves for Vancouver

Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

Police ID man found dead in west Kootenays after probe leads to no arrests

Forty-seven-year-old Aaron Graham, of Vallican, has been identified as the man killed

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

‘Die!’: Vernon councillor mailed death threat

This story contains information that might be sensitive to some readers

Hidden message connects Castlegar homeowners decades apart

The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating

Most Read