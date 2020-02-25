Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price stops Vancouver Canucks’ Loui Eriksson during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — Tyler Toffoli scored 1:35 into overtime to lift the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Bo Horvat, Alexander Edler, and Jake Virtanen also scored for Vancouver (33-22-6).

Paul Byron, Shea Weber, and Jordan Weal scored for Montreal (29-27-8).

Thatcher Demko made 37 saves for his 11th victory of the season. Carey Price made 29 saves in the loss.

"When we're down 2-0 early in the game and call a timeout, nothing needs to be said." @tytoff16 meets the media after netting the OT winner. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zZoDPrt6KG — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 26, 2020

Demko, along with newcomer Louis Domingue, will be relied on in goal for the Canucks next month after they lost goaltender Jacob Markstrom to a knee injury last Saturday against Boston.

Montreal jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals 90 seconds apart early in the first period. Byron scored first, his third of the season, after Max Domi sped up the wing into the Canucks zone and sent the puck through the crease and onto Byron’s stick.

Weber added to the lead with his 15th of the season. The Canucks called a timeout after allowing two goals on six shots.

Vancouver scored with 4:03 left in the first period on a power-play goal from Horvat. The Vancouver captain has scored at least 20 or more goals in his last four seasons.

Edler tied the game at two in the second period with a shot from the blue line.

READ MORE: Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Weal gave Montreal the lead once more with his seventh goal of the season 50 seconds into the third period. Domi picked up his second assist.

Virtanen tied the game at 5:53 of the third.

The Canucks continue their Eastern Canadian road trip Thursday night with a trip to Ottawa to face the Senators. Montreal hosts the New York Rangers Thursday night at Bell Centre.

NOTES: The Canadiens celebrated LGBTQ+ night at Bell Centre by wearing rainbow-coloured jerseys and stick tape during pre-game warmup.

Julian McKenzie, The Canadian Press

