Thunder Cats down 2-1 in playoff series

By Lorne Eckersley

It’s not for lack of effort that the Creston Valley Thunder Cats found themselves a game down in their playoff series against the Kimberley Dynamiters after Monday night’s 3-1 loss.

Kimberley is strong in all facets of the game, as evidenced by their finishing at the very top of the KIJHL regular season standings. On Monday night, for example, the Thunder Cats opened with a dominant first period in which the Dynamiters had few scoring chances. But Kimberley persisted with their game plan.

Lucas Chilton finally found a way to score against Game Star Jaden Little 3:36 into the second period, but Vin Jackson (Connor Scammell and Derek Green) responded exactly four minutes later. With 2:33 remaining in the middle frame Jett Saharchuk netted the game winning goal. He finished off the scoring with a power play effort midway through the final 20 minutes.

Goaltender Little was Creston’s Game Star for the third consecutive game, turning away 30 shots with another outstanding effort.

Creston returned home from the series opening games Kimberley having won the opener on Friday night in what was a solid weekend of play.

Very proud of the guys on the weekend,” coach Nick Redding said on Sunday. “Game 1 was full of excitement and we willed ourselves to an overtime win.

“In Game 2 I thought Kimberley brought all their guns out and showed us that we are going to need to play a full 60 minutes to win games in this series. Very proud of all the guys for what they brought and the energy and effort they have showed thus far.

“Jaden Little has been outstanding in the first two games, Travis Thorhaug has also found a new level of hard work and intensity through games 1 and 2, and Corbin Cockerill has been great in both games including the overtime winning goal on Friday.”

Redding had expressed pleasure last week with the way his team finished the season, and his optimism was rewarded with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win to open the playoffs.

Unfazed by being down 2-0 to the KIJHL’s best team in the regular season half-way through the second frame, Creston stuck with the game plan. The first reward came with 2:35 remaining in the second period, when Benjamin Cruse put the T-cats on the board, with an assist going to Tyler Hamilton.

Creston only managed five shots on goal in the third period, the team’s top scorer, Scammell, tied the game with only 37 seconds left in regulation time. Clark and Brian Butland earned assists.

The Thunder Cats weathered a power play after Green drew an interference penalty 4:26 into extra time, and Cockerill’s goal five minutes later gave the visiting team the win, and a 1-0 lead in the best of seven series. Thorhaug assisted.

The T-Cat’s Little earned Away Star honours by turning aside 36 of the 38 shots he faced, including 18 in the opening period.

Twenty-four hours later, the Dynamiters regrouped and outshot the Thunder Cats 44-15 en route to a 4-0 win.

After a scoreless opening period Josh Makarchuk finally put the puck past Little three minutes into the second. Jed Butler widened the margin to 2-0 a couple of minutes later.

Kimberley continued to pour on the pressure in the final 20 minutes. Brock Palmer’s power play goal and another score by Jett Saharchuck rounded out the scoring.

Creston was scheduled to host the Dynamiters on Tuesday night (after press deadline) and the teams play at least one more game in Kimberley on Thursday evening.

For complete KIJHL results go to kijhl.ca.